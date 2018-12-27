Derbyshire man nears end of gruelling year of charity challenges

An intrepid Tupton man is nearing the end of a gruelling year of fundraising which has seen him take part in 17 challenges for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Dom Stevens, who is manager of marketing campaign organisation Destination Chesterfield, is currently just £300 short of reaching his magical £4,000 target - which he must meet by midnight on New Year’s Eve.

And to help him get there, Dom has agreed one final fundraising challenge for his Super 7 for the Alzheimer’s Society initiative - to run next year’s Greater Manchester Marathon dressed as a Superhero.

Dom said: “It would be amazing to reach the £4000 target by the end of the year and everyone that cares for those with dementia is a Superhero in my eyes.

“So what better way to show this by running a marathon dressed as one.”

His 17 challenges have included a skydive, running a marathon and three half-marathons, multiple obstacle races and completing the Three Yorkshire Peaks.

Dom still has four challenges to complete over the Christmas period after giving up alcohol, caffeine, cheese and crisps for 12 months.

He said: “I have been supporting this charity for two reasons.

“One because of the memories of my grandma, and the difficulties she experienced with dementia in later life.

“It was a tough experience to understand as a 13 year old boy, why someone you really loved and cared for didn’t recognise you anymore.

“Secondly for my mother in law who is moving through the stages of this horrible disease and the stresses and strains it puts on everyone in the family. She now requires full time care at such a young age.”

Dom has been joined by family and friends on the challenges throughout the year.

“Anything we can do to support research in to this condition and support people with dementia and their families is a really worthy cause,” he said.

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said he was delighted with Dom’s for ‘giving his time’ to support the charity.

He said: “As a charity, we rely on the generosity of individuals like Dom to help us continue our vital work.

“Please back Dom in his fundraising efforts so that Alzheimer’s Society can continue leading the fight against dementia.’

-n To sponsor Dom, visit www.justgiving.com/super718or text SUPE78 £5 to 70070.