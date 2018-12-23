Derbyshire man brings festive cheer to children with self-made Santa sleigh and reindeers

When it comes to Christmas, Mark Redfern is like a 'big kid'.

The 55-year-old, of Hollingwood, made this life-size Santa sleigh and reindeers all by himself.

Mark started to make the decorations last year.

His daughter Toni said: "He started making his sleigh last year but didn't finish it all in time for Christmas but this year he started extra early and managed to get it all done. "

Mark has thought about every detail, including giving Santa his own parking permit.

"He has done this not only for himself and his grandchildren but also for the local residents and their children, everyone in the village loves walking past the house to see it," Toni said.

"My dad is one of a kind and when it comes to Christmas - he's like a big kid. He put his heart and soul into the whole project and everything was built by his own hands."

She added: "I'm sure next year he will be adding new features."

