Derbyshire man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under tractor
Firefighters from Chesterfield joined police and paramedics after a man became stuck under a tractor today.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:44 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th June 2021, 6:11 pm
Fire crews were scene rushing down Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield on their way to the scene of the incident in Buxton.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 2.44pm today, crews from Chesterfield, Hathersage, Staveley, and Alfreton attended an incident at Watford Road, Buxton, alongside Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“The incident involved one male who had become trapped under a tractor, and has been airlifted to hospital.”