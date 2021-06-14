Derbyshire man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under tractor

Firefighters from Chesterfield joined police and paramedics after a man became stuck under a tractor today.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:44 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 6:11 pm

Fire crews were scene rushing down Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield on their way to the scene of the incident in Buxton.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 2.44pm today, crews from Chesterfield, Hathersage, Staveley, and Alfreton attended an incident at Watford Road, Buxton, alongside Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A man was airlifted to hospital after getting stuck under a tractor. Photo: Neil Cross.

“The incident involved one male who had become trapped under a tractor, and has been airlifted to hospital.”

