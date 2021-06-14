Derbyshire man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under tractor

Fire crews were scene rushing down Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield on their way to the scene of the incident in Buxton.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 2.44pm today, crews from Chesterfield, Hathersage, Staveley, and Alfreton attended an incident at Watford Road, Buxton, alongside Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was airlifted to hospital after getting stuck under a tractor. Photo: Neil Cross.