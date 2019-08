A blaze at an industrial building in Ilkeston was accidental, say fire crews.

Fire fighters from Long Eaton, Heanor and Ilkeston attended the fire at Merlin Way Ilkeston at around 11am today (august 22).

The incident involved a fire inside the spray booth of an industrial premise.

The fire is now out, and all crews have left the scene.

