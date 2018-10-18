Derbyshire hairdresser wins top award at glitzy Wella ceremony

A stylist has clinched one of the highest hairdressing accolades in the UK.

Nikki Clifford, director of Clowne-based NJUK Hair and Beauty, won a gold honour in the creative vision category at this year’s Wella Professionals TrendVision Award UK and Ireland final.

Nikki Clifford, third from right, with her prestigious hairdressing award.

She competed against hundreds of hairdressers from across the UK at the regional heats earlier this year, securing her position at the glitzy final in London.

The next step for Nikki is to represent the UK at the International TrendVision Award in Portugal next month.

Prior to this, she will receive an inspirational three-day programme mentoring programme hosted by industry icons Darren Ambrose, Cos Sakkas, Jake Unger, Paul Adamczuk and Robert Eaton.

Nikki said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have won gold for the UK and Ireland and I am so excited to be representing the UK in the international final.

Nikki Clifford, left, at the ceremony.

“All my hard work has finally paid off.”

Sheila Jackson, education and events director at Wella UK and Ireland, said: “The Wella Professionals TrendVision Award is a truly global hairdressing competition that focusses on nurturing and developing talent.

“It is one of the most respected programmes in the hairdressing industry and we are incredibly proud of the winners.

“It is a huge achievement to be recognised at this level and I wish all the winners every success.”