Derbyshire fitness instructor launches free online classes to raise awareness of rising food bank use

There was a time when Dominique Parlatt was relying on food donations to survive – now an international business owner, she’s determined to give something back to Derbyshire food banks.

The former child carer, who left school without a GCSE to her name, might have risen through the ranks to see branches of her fitness firm Warriors open in 62 locations and as far away as New York – but she has never forgotten her roots.

Dominque's live fitness sessions using cans of food have already proven a success and helped to raise awareness of food bank demand.

Next week, fitness instructor Dominique, from Alfreton, launches a free online exercise programme using just tins of food as equipment.

The idea is to get residents ‘off their sofas and into their cupboards’ to sniff out tins of food they could donate or use to keep fit for free.

The 33-year-old said: “At a recent event, I heard from Derbyshire food bank representatives on how demand for food banks is rising, but donations are not.

“I have worked my way up from the bottom, I’ve been in that situation. When my dad died, we sometimes had to rely on food donations.

“It’s scary how the situation even for the most well-off family can quickly turn.

“Funding is tight for food banks, along with mental health and fitness, things I’m passionate about.

“I thought this would be a great way to incorporate all those issues and make a difference.”

Dominique has already trialled live fitness sessions with the cans which she says have been a ‘great success’.

She began to build her fitness empire when, annoyed by ‘impossible standards’ imposed by Instagram, she saw how carefree women of all sizes looked while dancing in nightclubs. I wanted to bring that into the fitness studio,” said Dominique.

“Get rid of the mirrors, no expectations – just music, flashing lights and fun.”

Dominique became the target of cruel internet trolls who berated her for her weight, but she’s the one whose had the last laugh as Warriors has gone global.

You can sign up for the free online programme at www.warriorsheadquarters.co.uk

You will need to fill out a short health questionnaire to complete the sign up.

If you’d like to donate to your local food bank, a full list is available at: www.derbyshire.gov.uk

