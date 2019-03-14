Derbyshire firefighters take part in quarry drills

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have taken part in exercise drills inside Tunstead Quarry in Buxton.

Crews from New Mills, Buxton, Glossop and Staveley fire stations took part in the drills, alongside quarry staff and Tunstead Tarmac.

The drill aimed to test the fire service on the recovery of cars in quarry construction environments.

A spokesman for New Mills fire station said: “Today (March 13) we took part in a training exercise at Tunstead Quarry in Buxton along with Buxton fire station, Glossop fire station, Staveley fire station and quarry staff.

“Thanks to Tunstead Tarmac for a good opportunity to get hands on in a realistic environment.”