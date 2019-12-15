Derbyshire firefighters rescued four trapped people after a road crash

Firefighters rescued four people who were trapped in a vehicle following a collision in the Peak District.

Crews from Wirksworth and Matlock attended the road traffic collision on Derby Road, Wirksworth, and freed four people from the vehicle about 3pm, on Saturday, December 14.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said crews from Wirksworth and Matlock attended the collision and freed four people from the vehicle.

The four casualties were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.