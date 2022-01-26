Derbyshire firefighters rescue three children stuck in a lift
Firefighters rescued three children who were stuck in a lift in Derbyshire last night.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:02 am
Crews from Ilkeston fire station were called to the scene on West End Drive, Ilkeston, at 8.20pm on Tuesday, January 25.
On Twitter, a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Ilkeston Green Watch were called to premises on West End Drive, Ilkeston, were they released three children who were stuck in a lift.”
A fire service spokesperson said no further information was available at this time.