Derbyshire firefighters have battled two woodland fires

Matlock firefighters have extinguished two outdoor fires as the warmer and drier weather has taken a grip across the Peak District.

Crews were called out to woods which were on fire at the rear of Hurst Rise, Matlock, about 11.50pm, on Friday, April 19.

They used water backpacks to put out the fire and police also attended the incident.

A fire was also discovered at about 10.40am, today, Saturday, April 20, where five-square metres of woodland was found to be alight at Sandy Lane, Matlock.

A crew once again used a water backpack to put this fire out.