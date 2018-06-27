Derbyshire firefighters continue to help with huge moorland fire - now declared a major incident

Firefighters from Derbyshire are continuing to assist colleagues in Greater Manchester with a large moorland fire - which has now been declared a major incident.

Crews have been in attendance at the blaze, which is between Stalybridge and Dovestones, since Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said there were currently up to 50 firefighters in attendance, with support from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, and two wildfire units covering an area of six kilometres.

On Tuesday night, Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident, due to the scale of the incident and the need for close multi-agency working. Thirty four homes on Calico Crescent in Carrbrook were evacuated last night due to their proximity to the fire.

Firefighters had initially been called to a fire on land near to Buckton Vale on Sunday night, and extinguished the blaze within a couple of hours. But, it reignited due to the heat on Monday morning.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, GMFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Leon Parkes said: “We are reassessing the scene this morning and will be formulating tactical plan for today. Our fire crews have been working in tremendously difficult circumstances and I would like to thank all of our firefighters, partners, volunteers and the public for their support and hard work throughout this incident.

A firefighter at the scene of the fire. Photo - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Air samples have been taken by our partners in multiple areas and the air levels are safe. If you are affected by smoke in your area, please close your windows and doors as we continue to fight the fire today.

“Please avoid the area if possible, and if you are using the M60, please drive safely as this area may be affected by smoke.”

Firefighters from Buxton, New Mills, Whaley Bridge, Bradwell and Bakewell are among those who have been involved in the incident.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Photo - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service