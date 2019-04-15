Derbyshire fire service 'absolutely appalled' after firefighters 'attacked' while dealing with blaze

A teenager has been arrested after firefighters were allegedly attacked in North Wingfield

According to police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) attended reports of a blaze at the skate park in the village between 9.45pm and 10.10pm on Friday.

READ THIS: 'Matter of life or death' warning for Derbyshire householders

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "While dealing with the fire, a group attacked the firefighters - two were punched and struck with bottles.

"One of the firefighters required hospital treatment.

"A 16-year-old male from North Wingfield was arrested on Saturday for the assault on the firefighter.

"The male has been interviewed and his mobile has been seized and will be examined and downloaded to recover any potential evidence.

"At this time the male has been released under investigation while we gather the evidence and speak to other potential witnesses.

"If you can offer any more information, please phone 101 and quote 19*187448."

Gavin Tomlinson, deputy chief fire offer at DFRS, said about the incident: "The service is absolutely appalled that its firefighters have been attacked in this way.

"Attacks like this place the safety of firefighters, and the people they are trying to protect, at risk.

"Thankfully, this type of incident is extremely rare in Derbyshire and it is only a tiny minority of people who would ever consider acting in such an irresponsible way.

"However, even one attack on a firefighter is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work alongside our police colleagues - who have been extremely supportive - as they continue to investigate these attacks and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

A DFRS spokesperson added: "Both firefighters and their colleagues were left shocked by this unprovoked attack, which resulted in one of the crew being taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

"The service has been providing ongoing welfare support to the crew since the incident took place.

"The Assaults on Emergency Services Workers (Offences) Act was introduced in 2018.

"Firefighters, police officers, prison officers and NHS staff are among those covered by the new law, which carries a potential 12 month jail term for anyone charged with the offence."