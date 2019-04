Fire crews from across Derbyshire were called out to a serious collision which involved one trapped person.

The collision happened on the A628 road, at Tintwistle, between a heavy goods vehicle and a van about 10pm, on Saturday, April 20.

Firefighters from across Derbyshire including New Mills, Glossop and Staveley attended the incident, according to Derbyshire fire service.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said crews helped to free the trapped person.