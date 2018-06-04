Derbyshire financial planner on awards shortlist

A Derbyshire financial planner is in the running for a prestigious award.

Jillian, who is managing director of Future Life Wealth Management based in Renishaw, has been shortlisted in the Corporate Social Responsibility category in the East Midlands Institute of Directors awards.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham on June 8. with BBC East Midlands presenter Dominic Heale compering. The winner will go through to the national finals.

Jillian said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. It highlights just how important it is for business to be socially responsible and to be part of the community they live and work in.”

Future Life Wealth Management was set up by Jillian in 2010. In 2011 the company was the winner of The Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Chamber Awards in the Most Promising New Business category, and has won numerous awards since.

In 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 Future Life was listed in the New Model Adviser Top 100, which recognises financial planners for their qualifications, income and commitment.

The company represented finance in the 2017 Parliamentary Review, an influential report which is sent to more than 250,000 leading business executives and policymakers. The review has a foreword by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Jillian is a former past president of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry; only the second woman to have held the post in the chamber’s 160-year history. She is also a regular expert guest on BBC Radio Sheffield and has appeared on BBC 5Live, BBC Breakfast, Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and Newsnight.

Her successful career follows difficult school days, where she had undiagnosed dyslexia and had to take a year out of her studies due to glandular fever.

After leaving school Jillian worked at Guardian Royal Exchange Assurance in Sheffield, before becoming a financial planner in Mansfield.

In 2004 she was caught up in the Boxing Day tsunami while on holiday in Thailand, and says this was the catalyst that led to starting the company.

Jillian said: “I look at where I am now and realise that dreadful day was the making of me. It made me reassess my whole life and ultimately led to me setting up Future Life. I realised I could run my own business and I could be successful. And being shortlisted for this award is more proof that I made the right decision.”

Future Life Wealth Management offers a bespoke financial planning service to generators of wealth, typically business owners, executives and professionals, and also to receivers of wealth, such as inheritors, divorcees, widows and retirees.