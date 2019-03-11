Derbyshire drug-user is fined after he was caught with the zombie-drug Mamba

A drug-user has been fined after he was caught with the cannabinoid zombie-drug Mamba during a police search.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 27 how Reece Winfield, 23, of Lower Grove Road, Chesterfield, was arrested after police attended his address and they found a green substance in a small bag in the waistband of his trousers.

Court hearing

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “On February 7 police attended an address to deal with him for other matters and he was arrested and taken into custody and he was taken to the custody suite and searched and green substance was found in a small bag.”

Ms Heath-Tilford added that the drugs were found in the waistband of his left hip and it had been placed there to conceal it.

Winfield revealed that he spends £10 or £20 a day on the drug and he knows that is illegal to do so, according to Ms Heath-Tilford.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the class B drug.

Cannabinoid Mamba has been dubbed the zombie-drug because of the zombie-like state and effects the drug has on its users.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said that despite the initial police involvement Winfield did not have to answer to any other matters.

She added that at the time Winfield was caught with the drugs he was using them frequently but he has since been trying to deal with this problem.

Magistrates fined Winfield £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.