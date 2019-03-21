Derbyshire driver in stolen van had no licence or insurance- but he did have false plates, at least

Police who stopped a stolen van in Derbyshire discovered the driver had no licence or insurance- but he did have false plates, at least.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the van in Whitwell yesterday (Wednesday, March 20) as they suspected it had been involved in thefts.

They said: "Turns out driver had no licence or insurance and vehicle was on false plates having been stolen from Nottinghamshire Police's area a week ago.

"Happy to assist with two in custody and vehicle recovered."

READ MORE: UNINSURED DRIVER TRIED TO FLEE FROM POLICE IN BOLSOVER