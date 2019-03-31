Derbyshire driver following his dad's car confused when he realises his dad- and his car- are at home

Police intercepted after a driver following his dad's car through Derbyshire realised his dad- and his car- were at home.

Derbyshire Roads Police, attending the incident in Sawley, near Ilkeston, were able to unravel the mystery.

It turned out the driver of the suspicious silver Jaguar was disqualified and uninsured- and had cloned the unassuming dad's number plates to avoid detection.

"Off to court. Again," tweeted Derbyshire RPU, who seized the vehicle.

The mystery vehicle. Pic: Derbyshire RPU.