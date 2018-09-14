Derbyshire drama star Thomas lands role in top Christmas advert

Amber Valley youngster Thomas Buckley has landed himself a role in a leading Christmas advertising campaign.

After a last minute trip to London and a recall the next day, Thomas, five, who has attended Ripley Academy of Drama since he was ‘tiny’ is now set to feature in an advert for a ‘well-known store’.

Thomas already has plenty of acting experince under his belt as he has previously worked with the BBC on several projects.

Thomas is now heading off down to London for the filming and mum Sue, dad Chris and sister Lila are ‘extremely proud of him and excited to see him on the TV in the run up to festive period’.

Felicity Cutting, his musical theatre teacher at Ripley Academy of Drama and principal of the school, said: “Thomas is such an asset to the school. He tries very hard in class and we’re all so proud of this recent success.”