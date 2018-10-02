Derbyshire dad shows signs of improvement a year after suffering stroke on holiday

A fundraising event will be held this weekend - one year after a Matlock dad suffered a serious stroke while on a family holiday.

Self-employed stonemason Joe Redfern had been in Corfu with his wife Lydia and sons Stanley, three, and Reggie, one, when he was struck by the sudden condition on October 7, 2017, which left him incapable of speaking or moving his right arm.

After being flown back to England nearly 20 days later, Joe was cared for at Chesterfield Royal Hospital before being discharged.

Lydia has since been looking after her husband at home and helping with the 30-year-old's recovery.

She said: "It's been a difficult year - but it's not all been bad.

"He can now say quite a few words and he's got some movement back in his arm.

"Looking ahead, we hope he gets more of his speech back.

"We're currently learning sign language so we can communicate that way.

"It’s all put life into perspective," added Lydia, also 30.

Lydia thanked everyone who has supported - and continues to support - her family since Joe fell ill.

The pair are members of the local Sole Mates running club.

Lydia said: "They've been brilliant this last year and are helping a lot with the fundraising."

On Sunday - exactly a year after he suffered the stroke - a fundraising event will be held at the Square and Compass on Station Road, Darley Dale, from 1.30pm.

The event - which will include a number of activities like rounders - will raise money for stroke charities.

Everyone is invited to attend.

People can also visit www.gofundme.com/64ecxpc to donate.

Chesterfield man Dave Firth - who also suffered a stroke last October - and his wife Louise will be in attendance on the day.

Joe and Lydia became friends with the couple through the Different Strokes charity.

