Derbyshire County Council says it's fixed 40,500 potholes in first six months of 2018

Road workers have fixed more than 40,500 potholes in the first six months of the year, according to Derbyshire County Council.

The authority said crews were still working 'flat out' to repair potholes following extreme winter weather.

Councillor Simon Spencer, the council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "We've put £6million more into our budgets for repairing potholes and fixing other road problems as our pledge to keep roads safe and reliable for all those who use them.

"I'm pleased that we've fixed so many potholes, but there are still more to do.

"There are around another 6,000 that we've yet to get to, but we are doing all we can to fix as many as we can as fast as we can. We're currently fixing around 2,500 a week.

"It is a great improvement on the numbers fixed last year when 20,000 potholes were filled in the same time period."

A council spokesperson added: "Nine more gangs of road workers were taken on to support the usual 12 teams to fix potholes and carry out other road repairs.

"And six extra hotboxes, which keep pothole fixing materials at optimum temperature on site, have also been used."

The Tory-led authority originally allocated £2m to tackle potholes then announced it was investing an extra £1m.

The Conservative Government has also given the council £3m to deal with problems after unusually difficult weather.

Nearly £16m is being spent on patching, surface dressing and resurfacing the county's roads and fixing drains and gullies.

And the authority also revealed it was investing an extra £6m into its road maintenance budget to keep on top of highway defects as part of its pledge to keep roads safe and reliable for road users.