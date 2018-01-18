Derbyshire County Council appeals for foster carers

A shortage of safe homes for vulnerable youngsters has prompted the council to organise a number of events promoting fostering.

The number of children in need of foster care in Derbyshire has increased over the last 12 months, while the number of foster homes has declined - leaving Derbyshire County Council with a shortfall.

As a result, the authority is hosting ‘Talk Fostering’ events throughout February providing people interested in becoming foster carers with information.

Cabinet member for young people Councillor Alex Dale said: “Foster care can be for long or short periods of time. However long it is, it can make a real difference to them.

“Our Talk Fostering events are an excellent way to take that first step to becoming a foster carer.

“Our staff can answer questions about the support and training foster carers receive, as well the allowance payments we make to help them meet the costs of looking after a child.”

Talk Fostering events will take place on the following dates:

n February 6 4pm-6pm, Ripley Leisure Centre

n February 8 3pm-6pm, Devonshire Dome, Buxton

n February 27 5pm-7pm, Queen’s Park Leisure Centre, Chesterfield

n March 15 5pm-7pm, Proact Stadium, Chesterfield

n March 20 5pm-7pm, County Hall, Matlock

To find out more about fostering a child, email fostering@derbyshire.gov.uk, visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/fostering or call the fostering team on 0800 083 77 44.