Derbyshire contestants wanted for Ninja Warrior UK

People in Derbyshire are being invited to take part in the new series of Ninja Warrior UK.

The ITV show is returning for a fifth series and contestants are being invited to apply now.

Contestants tackle a series of obstacles to progress through the show

Hosted by Ben Shepherd, Rochelle Humes and Chris 'Kammy' Kamara, the new series will once again see another batch of hopefuls take on the toughest obstacle course on TV.

But do you have what it takes to survive until the end and scale the heights of Mount Midoriyama to be crowned Ninja Warrior UK?

Applications are open to people from all walks of life, as long as they are over the age of 18.

Auditions for the show will take place in June and July, and the application process closes on July 13, 2018.

For more information, or to apply, see https://www.itv.com/beontv/shows/ninjawarrior.