Derbyshire company enters liquidation

A controversial construction company has entered liquidation.

Renishaw-based Oakleigh Homes 2013 Ltd is to be wound up, official documents show.

The firm is in creditors' voluntary liquidation, which is a procedure instigated by an insolvent business.

Under the procedure, the insolvent company's assets are sold and the proceeds are distributed to the firm's creditors.

At the end of the liquidation, the business is dissolved.

Tansley-based Seneca Insolvency Practitioners are handling the liquidation of Oakleigh Homes

Firm 'cleared off'

Last summer, residents of Dunsil Close and Chesterfield Road in Arkwright Town claimed Oakleigh Homes 'cleared off' and left the area with incomplete roads, pavements and landscaping.

At the time, Lee Burgin, then the managing director of Oakleigh Homes, said the company was 'aiming to have the work completed by the end of the year'.

But the work was not finished by the end of 2017.

The Derbyshire Times has also received several other complaints about Oakleigh Homes.

In January, Mr Burgin resigned as the boss of Oakleigh Homes after he was disqualified from being a company director for five years.

According to the Insolvency Service, the ban was imposed as Mr Burgin caused one of his other companies to 'trade to the detriment of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs' in respect of Value Added Tax and Pay As You Earn and National Insurance contributions.

Last summer, Mr Burgin spoke out after several negative reviews about Oakleigh Homes were posted on Yell.com.

He insisted: "I'm not a cowboy.

"We're a growing business and we're trying to do everything as good as we can."