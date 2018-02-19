Derbyshire community groups can win share of £75,000

Community projects from Derbyshire have four weeks left to enter an awards programme which offers the chance to make a real difference to their area.

Successful competitors in The Yorkshire Bank Spirit of the Community Awards 2018 will get their hands on a share of £75,000.

The bank makes donations to recognise and support projects which are going the extra mile.

Registered charities and not for profit organisations are invited to enter their projects into the awards scheme under one of three categories:

l Projects which help people to have a healthy relationship with money,

l Projects which help people to improve their local environment

l Projects which help people into employment.

The awards are open to initiatives which demonstrate support for the community. This could include projects helping to upskill people for the workplace, ventures promoting healthy relationships with money or schemes aiming to protect the environment.

Five projects will be selected in each category. All 15 winners will be awarded £5,000 each.

Debbie Crosbie, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks chief operating officer and chairman of the Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank Foundation, said: “Local groups and charities are often the life blood of our communities. The Spirit of the Community Awards seek to recognise the importance of those groups across the UK.”

Visit www.ybonline.co.uk/foundation or pick up an application form from any Yorkshire Bank branch.