Derbyshire communities bloom with pride

Derbyshire towns and villages are once again blooming with pride having clutched a bouquet of awards in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Erewash has once again swept the medal tally board with their best year yet, after their outstanding successes at the prestigious East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Long Eaton Town Centre

Long Eaton and Ilkeston both won gold medals in the Large Town category section after being nominated by Erewash Borough Council’s parks team.

Erewash Borough Councillor Mike Wallis said:

“It’s been a beautiful, colourful summer to remember in both our towns, and now Erewash can proudly boast of an extraordinary year of wins for both towns and communities once more as our winning record in this prestigious competition continues.

“Huge thanks need to go to all those involved with this week’s Bloom success story from the council’s park teams through to volunteers, residents, and the many local support groups who work with us.

“Our baskets and floral planting, plus the work of the local volunteers who have worked so hard to bring their beautiful villages to life, bring such vibrancy to the towns and certainly add to the feel good factor. The communities in our borough should be extremely proud.”

Volunteers - including residents, schoolchildren and local community groups, have come together in their respective communities and have worked tirelessly fundraising to enable them to create stunning colourful flower displays and areas of horticultural beauty.

This year’s Bloom competition also brought an award for Brookland Court, part of the Long Eaton entry, who won Gold in the best retail or commercial premises.

Special Judges Awards were presented to:

Long Eaton Horticultural Society for their major contribution to the Long Eaton “Bloom” campaign and in particular the beautiful floral displays in the Long Eaton library grounds.

Friends of Stanton Road Cemetery in Ilkeston for their contribution and hard work in developing the former overgrown cemetery into a wildflower and wildlife haven and an important historic visitor attraction.

Draycott for their canal art which is displayed throughout the village.

Breaston for Pins, Hooks and Pompoms for their yarn bombing, crochet and new lace making skills.

Borrowash in Bloom received the award their 50th anniversary of the moon landing display.

Ockbrook in Bloom for their “Love is all around” theme, in particular the panels at Redhill School.

News of the result was announced this week during an awards ceremony at The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield. Bloom judges were bowled over by the appearance and facilities of both towns and communities during busy judging tours of the area over the summer.