Derbyshire businesses urged to back Jack

A Derbyshire schoolboy is appealing for businesses to support him as he prepares for an expedition to support communities in Africa.

Jack Wareham, a year 10 student at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, will travel to Kenya in the summer of 2020 with Camps International.

Jack Wareham.

While there he will work with a team to help make a significant difference by, among other things, building classrooms to improve access to education, cleaning beaches to protect turtle nesting sites and planting food trees for orangutans.

To help pay for the important expedition, Jack is now urging local businesses to financially help him and in turn he will advertise their company logos on his shirts which he will wear during upcoming fundraising events and the trip to Kenya itself.

Ferndale Garden Centre on Dyche Lane, Coal Aston, is the first firm to back Jack ahead of his challenging adventure of a lifetime.

Jack, of Dronfield, said: "I have the opportunity to work with a fantastic culturally diverse team to help make a significant difference to the communities, environments and wildlife in Kenya.

"I am offering advertising space of company logos on my T-shirts at a cost of £250 from now up until the end of my expedition in August 2020."

Interested businesses can contact Jack via jackcampkenya@gmail.com