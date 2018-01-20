Derbyshire braced for snow

Weather experts are warning of snow in Derbyshire.

A Met Office yellow 'be prepared' alert for snow and ice in the county came into force at 6am and ends at 6pm.

This morning, a Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "Our gritting teams are again out treating all primary routes in Derbyshire with further wintry weather set to hit the county this morning.

"The latest Met Office forecast shows snow, sleet and rain approaching Derbyshire from the west.

"It is expected to reach the county around 8am and our gritters have been out since 5am in preparation.

"Up to 6cm of snow are expected to settle on high ground and freezing temperatures could mean patches of ice.

"Gritters and ploughs will be ready to respond to the developing weather situation.

"One route remains closed due to snow - A6024 Holme Moss.

"Please take care on the roads as they may be icy, particularly untreated surfaces.

A Met Office spokesman said: "An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.

"The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally.

"In addition, rain may fall on to frozen surfaces for a time following a very cold night.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"There may be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."