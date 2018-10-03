Derbyshire boy seriously injured in car smash

A six year old boy was seriously injured in a car smash in Normanton.

The boy was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after the crash in Newgate street yesterday (Tuesday October 3).

A spokesman for Derbyshire police confirmed a six-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Passat and was taken to hospital.

He said: “At around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 2, a blue Volkswagen car collided with a six-year-old boy on Newdigate Street in the Normanton area of Derby.

“The boy is receiving treatment at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Police closed the road for three hours folowing the incident at around 3.30pm.