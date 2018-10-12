Derbyshire based training provider goes into administration

Around 4,500 apprentices and up to 500 staff have been left wondering what happens next after training provider 3aaa went into receivership yesterday (Thursday, October 12).

A statement on 3aaa's website said: "3aaa have ceased trading

"We apologise for any inconvenience, the company have ceased trading and will no longer be accepting any further Business.

"All the best for all Employers, 3aaa Apprentices and Staff in the future.

"Concerned apprentices, parents, or employers can contact the ESFA on a dedicated e-mail 3.AAA@education.gov.uk."

"The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) confirmed there would be no further progress payments for Learners on Programme. This immediately removes the ability for the company to continue to operate.

"This affects the employees, apprentices and clients with whom 3aaa has a relationship and to whom each employer of the apprentice must now determine with whom they wish the apprentice learning should take place in the future.

"The new management had hoped that the ESFA would have allowed it to have transferred the business to another qualified operator or in the worst case arranged an orderly closure of the business.

"The ESFA has opted not to allow that to happen so, in these extreme circumstances, the directors have no option but to take this course following this ESFA decision.”