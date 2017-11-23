A Derbyshire entrepreneur has revealed all about his time on the BBC1 hit show The Apprentice.

Andrew Brady, 26, who grew up in Dronfield Woodhouse, was fired by Lord Sugar - who he claims is ‘boring’ - in week eight of the business-based reality TV show.

The civil engineer was sent packing along with two other candidates in a shock triple firing aired last night.

Before Lord Sugar fired Andrew, he told him he thought he had come on the show five years too soon. In response, the former Sheffield Hallam University graduate told the Derbyshire Times: “I think he is five years too early for me, to be honest. He’s old school. He’s chalk, I am cheese. He’s boring and plain and I am fun. But that’s not a negative to him, he is very intelligent, he is very straight whereas me I can tailor my attitude to the situation.”

On last night’s show the two teams were tasked with setting up their own dog service business.

Andrew came under fire after he appeared to swear in front of a customer who they were trying to persuade to part with their cash.

But the Clark Kent lookalike insist he did not swear in front of the client and that the BBC producers edited it to appear like he had.

He said: “I do feel it was a bit of a shady deal by them. It really, really wound me up. I think it is muggy. It seems like I am whinging but I am not. I did a lot of good things on the show and if all people are going to remember me for is swearing then that is disappointing.”

Unfortunately for Andrew, it played a part in Lord Sugar’s decision as he dumped him from the show.

“I did not deserve to be fired.” Andrew said. “There was not anything I did that led to the failure of the task. “

Andrew’s firing was followed by the sacking of Charles and Anisa.

“I knew after I went first that it was going to be a triple firing because the other two were useless,” he said.

Andrew said that living in The Apprentice house reminded him of being back at university with his mates and appreciates all the support he has received on social media.

“That side of things is great,” Andrew said. “I try and reply to as many people as possible. I am just a humble guy from Dronfield Woodhouse.”

Overall the bubbly character said that he had no regrets, was proud of himself and would like to go down the showbusiness route at some point.

Asked whether he would ever consider going on a reality TV show such as I’m a Celebrity, he said: “If they thought I was a good fit for their show and they offered me a price that would prick my ears then definitely. But I am not going to sell myself to the devil, I am a proud person and I am going to choose wisely."