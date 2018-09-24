Depressed drink-driver apologises after he was caught over the limit

A drink-driver who has been struggling with depression and alcohol has been banned from the road after he was caught over the limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 21 how Thomas Payne, 33, was caught over the drink-drive limit on the A6 at Whatstandwell.

Drink-driving breathalyser.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The defendant was reported by Staffordshire police with concerns he was of a high risk of harming himself and he was driving a vehicle and it was suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

“The vehicle was stopped on the A6 heading towards Matlock and it stopped in a layby close to Wirksworth.”

The defendant, of Hornbeam Way, Branston, Burton-on-Trent, confirmed he had been drinking alcohol and he gave a positive test result and registered 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Payne pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit after the incident on September 5.

He provided the court with letters from the NHS and a recovery team concerning his alcohol and depression.

Payne said: “I am really sorry for what I did. I was in a bad state at the time but I am seeking help.”

Magistrates fined Payne £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 21 months but this ban can be reduced by 23 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.