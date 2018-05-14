'DEPLORABLE': Chesterfield nurse posed for smutty shot and tried to buy cocaine at work

A nurse posed in a sexual position for a picture as a patient lay dying nearby - and also tried to buy cocaine while at work.

Michelle Vaughan, who worked at Tapton Grove care home on Grove Road, Brimington, has been struck-off after the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) branded her behaviour as 'deplorable'.

The picture of Vaughan bending over while an unidentified man stood behind her 'imitating a sexual position' in the residents' lounge was posted on Facebook after she finished her shift at the home on Christmas Day 2016.

In a report of its findings, the NMC's fitness to practise committee said: "Although both Ms Vaughan and the gentleman are fully clothed in the photograph it does appear that they are imitating a sexual position.

"The panel was of the view that this behaviour at work was inappropriate especially given the panel was informed that a resident was at the end of his life in a nearby room.

"In reaching its decision the panel had regard to the photograph itself and decided that it appeared posed."

The panel dismissed Vaughan’s claim that she had been picking up a pen.

Panel members could not establish who posted the picture on Facebook.

In February 2017, Vaughan sent text messages to a colleague in an attempt to buy cocaine - while she was on duty.

She suggested the class A drug could be delivered to the back door of the home, which provides care for adults with 'enduring mental health needs'.

The NMC report said: "The panel considered that seeking to purchase illegal drugs was in itself very serious, but doing so whilst at the home, from a co-worker, with the intention of having the cocaine delivered to her at her place of work is especially grave."

The report added: "The panel also considered sleeping whilst on duty to be a very serious matter.

"It demonstrated an utter disregard for her professional duties, her colleagues and the wellbeing of residents in her care, especially considering she was the only registered nurse on shift.

"Furthermore, it appeared she was doing so extremely frequently, at the weekends when management was absent."

The NMC concluded: "Ms Vaughan's actions represented significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse.

"The panel decided that the findings in this particular case demonstrate that Ms Vaughan's actions were so serious that to allow her to continue practising would undermine public confidence in the profession and in the NMC as a regulatory body."

A director of Sun Healthcare, which runs Tapton Grove, said the company reported Vaughan to the NMC after dismissing her once the allegations were fully investigated.