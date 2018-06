Wirksworth is now officially recognised as a dementia-friendly town by The Alzheimer’s Society, the first town in Derbyshire Dales!

Everyone in Wirksworth can contribute to the well-being of those living with dementia by developing greater awareness and understanding.

Members of a steering group have been delivering free booklets to businesses and retailers.

Free Dementia Friends sessions will be held at Waltham House on Monday, June 25, at 12noon or 7.30pm.