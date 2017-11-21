‘Delight’ for residents after Chesterfield homes plan rejected again

Residents in part of Chesterfield are celebrating after plans to turn an historic building into homes were rejected again.

Councillors voted against the proposal by Peppermint Grove Ltd for The Shrubberies building, on Newbold Road, on Monday.

The plan was refused as it would mean the loss of 19 trees on the site, 12 of which are protected. The character and appearance of the development was also a factor.

Speaking after the hearing, resident Matt Barnett, 32, who lives on Cobden Road, near the site, said: “We are delighted that the application has been rejected again. Obviously it is still in process, we are hoping the developer is going to take the advice of the committee and make some of the changes that are really needed.”

Mr Barnett added residents are willing to work with the developer.

The 19th Century building has previously been used as NHS accommodation but is currently vacant. An application for 13 homes for the site was rejected in January. Councillor Mick Wall, who voted against the plan, said: “To lose an oak tree which is probably the best part of 150 years old would be bitterly disappointing, almost as disappointing is not having a representative from the developer here today to answer our questions.”