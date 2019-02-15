'Deliciously filthy' pole dancing competition to climax in Chesterfield

A 'deliciously filthy' pole dancing contest is coming to Chesterfield.

Dance Filthy UK, which describes itself as 'one of the hottest competitions of the year', will hold its grand final in the town.

The contest's Facebook page states: "Apparently our grand final was too filthy for Sheffield last year, so we will be moving over to Chesterfield this year."

The Derbyshire Times has asked Dance Filthy UK for more information - like when and where the grand final will be held - but they're yet to come back to us.

Dance Filthy UK's website states: "This competition is deliciously filthy! Your chance to show the wild side of pole. Be wild. Be sexy. Be bad... Dance Filthy!"

It adds: "Dance Filthy UK is one of the hottest competitions of the year.

"Dance Filthy originated in Sydney, Australia, by Michelle Shimmy and Maddie Sparkle.

"Brought to the UK by Stacey Snedden in 2014, the aim of Dance Filthy is to allow the sensual side of pole to be made fun and filthy.

"Dance Filthy embraces all types of sexy and sensual pole.

"Dance Filthy UK host both southern and northern heats with a BIG final at the end of the year."