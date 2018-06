A car fire in North Wingfield is believed to have been started deliberately.

This morning (Sunday, June 3) the car which was on fire on Station Road was put out by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman said: "The car was well alight, two ba wearers and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire."

"Derbyshire Police have been informed it is as believed to be a deliberate ignition."