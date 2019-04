Motorists are being warned about delays in Derbyshire after a vehicle has overturned.

The incident has happened on the A38 northbound at the Little Eaton roundabout.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Police said: "Down to one lane due to an overturned vehicle. No serious injuries."

Delays go back to Markeaton.

Derbyshire Fire Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service are at the scene.