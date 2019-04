Motorists are being warned about delays in Derbyshire this afternoon after a crash.

The A52, Ashbourne Road, Kirk Langley stretch is blocked in both directions due to a collision.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "Ashbourne Road in Kirk Langley is currently closed from the Moor Lane junction to Brun Lane on the A52 and diversions are in place, it is likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future whilst officers carry out their investigations."