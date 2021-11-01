The Ford Mondeo burst into flames, closing one lane of the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Only one lane is in operation on the A617 from Temple Normanton towards Chesterfield after a Ford Mondeo caught fire on the carriageway.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that there were no injuries to anyone inside the car. A recovery vehicle is en route to remove the wreckage from the road.