Delays for drivers into Chesterfield after car fire on A617

Drivers travelling towards Chesterfield will experience delays after a car burst into flames on the A617 near Temple Normanton.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:30 pm
The Ford Mondeo burst into flames, closing one lane of the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Only one lane is in operation on the A617 from Temple Normanton towards Chesterfield after a Ford Mondeo caught fire on the carriageway.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that there were no injuries to anyone inside the car. A recovery vehicle is en route to remove the wreckage from the road.

Delays are to be expected, with traffic queuing in the affected area.

