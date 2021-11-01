Delays for drivers into Chesterfield after car fire on A617
Drivers travelling towards Chesterfield will experience delays after a car burst into flames on the A617 near Temple Normanton.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 4:30 pm
Only one lane is in operation on the A617 from Temple Normanton towards Chesterfield after a Ford Mondeo caught fire on the carriageway.
The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that there were no injuries to anyone inside the car. A recovery vehicle is en route to remove the wreckage from the road.
Delays are to be expected, with traffic queuing in the affected area.