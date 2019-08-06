Decision to be made on when residents and businesses can return to Whaley Bridge after safe level reached at Toddbrook Reservoir

Police have confirmed that a safe level has now been reached at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge, and a decision would be taken about residents and businesses returning to the town.

Water has been pumped out for a sixth day and the level is now down by 8.4 metres.

Now that safe level has been reached, expert engineers are set to view the damage to the wall and a decision will be made over when it is safe for evacuated residents and businesses to return to Whaley Bridge, the force said.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “The work that has gone into lowering the water level is outstanding from emergency services and partner agencies. Everyone has been working around the clock to make this happen.

“It is crucial that the inspections are now made by experts to ensure that the dam wall is safe prior to residents returning to their homes.

“I appreciate that this has been a traumatic time for the people evacuated and everyone is working around the clock to ensure that they can return to their homes and businesses as soon as is safe to do so.

“Our main concern remains the safety of the public in Whaley Bridge and those people will only be allowed to return to the town when it is deemed absolutely safe and they are no longer at risk.

“I would like to thank them for their patience, support and understanding.”

There has been some concern communicated from residents regarding the safety of their properties. As a response to this officers are going to be in and around the Whaley Bridge area conducting patrols.

The drone also remains in the area to conduct crime prevention patrols and officers remain on the cordon around the town.

A third residents meeting is scheduled for 5pm today at Chapel High School, Chapel-en-le-Frith. At 6.30pm a business surgery will be held at the same venue.

These meetings will allow residents and businesses to ask relevant questions to representatives from emergency services and partner agencies.