Police have seized a vehicle believed to have been used in a number of thefts and arrested three people.

Officers issued a Roadside Prohibition Notice after the red Vauxhall van was found with false plates, excess corrosion, a loose battery and perished shock absorber mount as well as having no insurance or a licence.

Picture from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

It is believed to have been used in "several" thefts in the Amber Valley area, Derbyshire Roads Police said.

Police seized the vehicle in Ilkeston this morning.

Picture from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.