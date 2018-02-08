Date set for full inquest into tragic death of young man who found his mum and grandmother brutally murdered

A full inquest into the death of a young man who found his mum and grandmother brutally murdered will take place later this year.

Liam Parker, 22, formerly of Charnock Street, Sheffield, found his mum Julie Hill, 51, and his grandmother Rose Hill, 75, dead at Julie’s home on Station Road in Shirebrook on February 26, 2016.

Mr Parker later took his own life on April 20 that year.

Christopher Whelan, then aged 21, formerly of Dransfield Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, had drowned Julie and strangled Rosie.

Whelan pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder but pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his mental status. He was given a life sentence in November 2016.

A second pre-inquest review took place today at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court.

A six-day jury inquest will start on July 5.

