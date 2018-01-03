Darley Dale company aids air ambulance

Darley Dale company H J Enthoven and Sons has helped to keep an emergency service flying high.

The firm, one of Europe’s major lead producing companies, has handed over £500 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

Richard Fletcher, Derbyshire volunteer community representative for DLRAA, said: “We are delighted to be presented with the cheque from H J Enthoven & Sons. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding, therefore support from business like this is really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives.”

DLRAA was formed in 2008 and has carried out more than 9100 rescue missions and saved many lives in the process. Each rescue mission costs on average £1,700 with DLRAA completing on average five to six missions every single day, 365 days a year.

l Share the community news from your townor village. Email your reports and photographs to: grassroots@derbyshiretimes.co.uk