Dad’s reward plea to find much loved missing Moo-cow

A desperate dad from Chesterfield is offering a reward to help reunite his heartbroken daughter with her missing teddy.

Brendan Hickey explained how his daughter Ella, now aged seven years, lost her beloved soft toy Moo-cow somewhere in Chesterfield

He said: “She has had Moo-cow since she was born, it was a gift from her grandparents.

“My daughter really misses him and everyone in the family would be so grateful to get him back home where he belongs... I would be willing to pay a reward for the aiding of his safe return!”

If anyone thinks they have spotted Moo-Cow or has any information, they can email Brendan via brendanhickey1984@hotmail.com