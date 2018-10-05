Dad faked number plate to dodge road tax in Mansfield

A dad-of-three who used fake number plates to dodge paying road tax and insurance was caught in Mansfield Woodhouse while more than three times over the drug-drive limit.

Jason Newman was stopped on Clipstone Road West, after a police patrol’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition system was triggered, on June 6, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Officers smelled cannabis and a blood test later revealed he had 7 microgrammes of the active ingredient of the drug in his system, when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

“He said his own number plate was in the rear of the vehicle,” said Mr Carr. “He had seen a similar vehicle on Gumtree and he had the same number plates made on eBay.”

The court heard he had appeared in court in 2017 for the same licence plate offence.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Newman’s driving had not been impaired by the cannabis, which he took as pain relief for hyper-mobility disorder.

He said the father-of-three was in the process of moving back in with his wife and family, after he previously moved out to withdraw from drugs, including cocaine.

The court heard his eldest son is severely disabled and requires two to three hospital visits a week.

Although on Employment Support Allowance, magistrates heard that Newman wanted to save money so he could complete an intensive driving course.

Newman, 29, of Main Street, Bolsover, admitted driving without a license or insurance, fraudulently using a registration mark, and driving above the controlled drug limit, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

A 12 month community order was imposed, with 15 rehabilitation activity requirements and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Six points were added to his licence, which already has six points, leading to a 12 month ban.

He must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.