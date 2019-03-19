Cyclists will stop off in Chesterfield on way to London for People's Vote Brexit march

Two Sheffield woman will ride their bikes through Chesterfield on their way to London to join a march calling for a second Brexit referendum.

Jane Thomas and Joanne Chapman will stop off at the town's train station between 9.30am and 9.45am tomorrow.

They will be welcomed by supporters of the North Derbyshire in Europe group.

The pair will take part in the People's Vote March in the capital on Saturday.

Joanne said: "There's never been a more important time to make a stand against Brexit.

"Anyone is welcome to come along or just give us a cheer en-route.

"We're being looked after by fellow Remainers on their way because, like the EU, we're all in this together."

In Chesterfield, 60 per cent of people voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

