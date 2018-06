A cyclist has suffered serious head injuries and needed to be airlifted to hospital after she fell while riding in Ashover.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.20pm yesterday (07.06.18) to reports that a woman had fallen whilst riding a bicycle on Slack Hill, Ashover.

“The woman had suffered serious head injuries as a result of the incident and was taken by air ambulance to Sheffield Northern General

“The road reopened at 8pm.”