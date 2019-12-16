Cutthorpe pupils on track to get healthier thanks to ten-year-old student

Youngsters at a Chesterfield school are stepping out in all weather thanks to one enthusiastic pupil.

Thanks to the efforts of 10-year-old Joshua Bell, a Year 6 pupil at Cutthorpe Primary School, the Big Lottery Fund – now known as the National Lottery community fund - awarded £10,000 towards a Daily Mile track at the school.

Athlete Andy Turner and classes 5 and 6 open the new Daily Mile track at Cutthorpe Primary School.

It started when Joshua, then aged eight, wrote to the fund, wanting help to improve the school’s sporting facilities.

A fund representative visited the school and gave advice about submitting a bid for money.

Although the bid was rejected, a second was successful – and now a 160-metre track has been opened around the school field.

Sarah Johnston. headteacher, said: “It gives us more opportunity to use the field area at the back of school, which is usually restriced in winter, because of how wet it can get.

Pupils set off on the first lap of the new Daily Mile track at Cutthorpe Primary School.

The track was officially opened by retired athlete Andy Turner who won gold in the 110-metres hurdles at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, South Korea.

It is named the Daily Mile track after the national initiative to get primary school-age children outside running for 15 minutes each day.

Miss Johnston said: “It adds an extra dimension to what we can offer outside and allows the children to get into the habit of doing a mile every day.

“We’re tremendously proud of Joshua. Through him bringing this to the attention of the Lottery, the whole school has been able to benefit.”

Joshua Bell tries on some of Andy Turner's medals for size.

Joanne Bell, Joshua’s mum, said she was surprised when Joshua asked if he could write to the lottery.

Mrs Bell, a parent-governor at the school at the time, said: “It surprised me as he’s very quiet, He does cricket, so he does want to go out on the field.

“He wanted to help the school.”

The 48-year-old, of Upper Newbold Close, Upper Newbold, said: “I am proud of him.

“It’s nice for the school because it’s a small school and sometimes they don’t get recognition.

“My daughter, Emily, is also at the school and now she wants to do something to help.”