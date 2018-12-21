Cutthorpe pupils and families collect Christmas gifts for homeless people in Chesterfield

Big-hearted children of Cutthorpe Primary School and their generous families have helped to make Christmas a little brighter for homeless people. s.

They put together gift bags to donate to Church on the Bus which provides warm drinks, food and company twice a week for those in Chesterfield without a roof over their heads.

Jackie Taylor from Church on the Bus collected the bags from the school ready to distribute before Christmas.

In the past the school has collected boxes of gifts for homeless people and their dogs. A very healthy donation was made at this year’s harvest time to the local food bank.