Crufts joy for Heanor woman as her prized pooch wins Best of Breed award

A proud Heanor dog owner is celebrating after he prized pooch scooped a major prize at Crufts.

Jayne Harrison, 48, and her pointer Rosie put their best paw forward to claim the prestigious Best of Breed award.

“I am very proud because I’ve bred her and she’s my special girl,” said Jayne.

“Rosie’s the sweetest, gentlest creature you could ever wish to know.

“She always tries her hardest, all the time.”

The pair were among thousands of dog lovers and pooches who descended on Birmingham’s NEC at the weekend for the world-famous event.

This year’s show also attracted stars from reality TV show Love Island stars as well as canine-loving rappers.

Organisers say an estimated 27,000 pooches visited the NEC during the four-day event run by the Kennel Club, with just under 21,000 dogs from 220 different breeds competing for a chance to win Best in Show.

Visitors had the chance to learn about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life award demonstrated the unique relationship people have with their dogs, and the important role man’s best friend plays throughout our lives.

And for Jayne, there was no wiping the smile off her face as she and her beloved six-year-old Rosie enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, with millions watching live coverage on Channel 4.

“She’s been overlooked and today was her day to shine,” Jayne said.

“You don’t very often hear round the ring side, but some of them were crying.

“The exhibitor’s support was amazing.

“We haven’t seen that for quite a few years, it erupted in that hall!”

- Copy supplied by Beat Media and the Kennel Club.